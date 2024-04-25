Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.91 million and $1.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,206.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.81 or 0.00746457 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00052152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00104095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013037 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17040596 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,228,843.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

