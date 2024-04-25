Peoples Bancorp’s (PEBO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEBO. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

