O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ORLY stock traded down $67.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,025.70. 258,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,563. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,097.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,014.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.
In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
