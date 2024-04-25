O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $67.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,025.70. 258,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,563. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,097.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,014.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.