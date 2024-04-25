NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.46% and a negative return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

