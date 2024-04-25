Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.96

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $25.80. Nayax shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

Nayax Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

