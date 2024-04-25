Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.43 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.