Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of MTDR opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

