Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading 1% Higher

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $405.62 and last traded at $403.64. 238,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,473,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

