Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 52.2% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 573,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 57,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

