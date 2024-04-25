Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% yr/yr to $5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.2 %

Lennox International stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.41. The stock had a trading volume of 130,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.59. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $256.74 and a 12-month high of $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $472.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

