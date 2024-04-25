Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KNX traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $47.35. 1,485,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,801. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

