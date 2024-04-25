iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 33,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.58. 3,434,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,836,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

