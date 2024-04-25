Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CFO Kimberly Pinson Buys 10,000 Shares

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Pinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,629.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

