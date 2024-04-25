Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down to $123.27

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.27, but opened at $114.00. Integer shares last traded at $112.86, with a volume of 342,010 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Integer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Integer by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

