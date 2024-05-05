NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.80 on Thursday. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 103.67%.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

NNN REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 96,000.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

