NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NNN REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.80 on Thursday. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
NNN REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 103.67%.
Institutional Trading of NNN REIT
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
Further Reading
