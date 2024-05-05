Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $19.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

