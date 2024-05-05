Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.66.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 787.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

