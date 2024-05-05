Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 100,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

