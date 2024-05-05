Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NET. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

