Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $220,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $26,995,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $220,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,117,067 shares of company stock worth $258,544,060 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 371,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $5,145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

