Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Releases Earnings Results

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Bioqual Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOQ opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Bioqual has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

