Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Releases Earnings Results

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
Bioqual Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BIOQ opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Bioqual has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39.
About Bioqual
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioqual
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.