Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

LAKE opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.