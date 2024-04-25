Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.74 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IHR stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £352.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,090.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.42. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 77.10 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 102.85 ($1.27).

In other news, insider Amanda Aldridge bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($21,245.06). Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

