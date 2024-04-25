Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) vs. Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -199.62% -61.45% Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.36% -28.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Humacyte has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Quince Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 292.01 -$110.78 million ($1.07) -3.60 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.84) -1.23

Quince Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Humacyte beats Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

