Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.70-$9.20 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Helen of Troy Stock Performance
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.
