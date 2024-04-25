Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $204,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coursera by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Coursera by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Emory University bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $17,893,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Coursera by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,932 shares of company stock valued at $10,054,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COUR opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

