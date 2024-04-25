Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GEAHF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 10,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759. Great Eagle has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

