GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 704,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 221,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 76,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

