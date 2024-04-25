FY2024 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Boosted by Zacks Research

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

