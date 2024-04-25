Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.54 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.