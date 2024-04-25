Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.54 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
