Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $147,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $968.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.