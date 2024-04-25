Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 112 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Post were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

View Our Latest Report on POST

Post Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:POST opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.