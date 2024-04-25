628 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $426.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

