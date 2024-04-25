Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications stock opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.31 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

