Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MHC.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Shares of MHC.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

