Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Purchases C$14,480.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Rice purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.62 per share, with a total value of C$14,480.00.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$123.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.56. Firan Technology Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of C$34.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

