Financial Contrast: Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Medical and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A Surmodics 3.99% 8.06% 5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Todos Medical and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.31%. Given Surmodics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Todos Medical has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Todos Medical and Surmodics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.01 -$43.31 million N/A N/A Surmodics $132.58 million 2.80 -$1.54 million $0.38 68.61

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical.

Summary

Surmodics beats Todos Medical on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

