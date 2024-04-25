Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Cut to “Neutral” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE LUN opened at C$15.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.