Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 25th (AMS, ARKR, ARL, BNED, COLD, DADA, DGLY, FLNT, GM, HES)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 25th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO). The firm issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.