Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 25th (AMS, ARKR, ARL, BNED, COLD, DADA, DGLY, FLNT, GM, HES)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 25th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO). The firm issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

