TD Cowen Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $130.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $20.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. 13,956,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

