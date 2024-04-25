Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.2 %

ECCC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 9,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

