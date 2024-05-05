Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.12. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

