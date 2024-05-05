Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.96

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $942.64 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,191,695 coins and its circulating supply is 980,625,059 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

