Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $7.42 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $24.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00011582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,180.69 or 1.00132309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00095285 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,980,805 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,962,185.45785424 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.35892332 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $26,466,132.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.