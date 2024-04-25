Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 78,146 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

