Dina Chaya Sells 650 Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of Monks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($13.82), for a total transaction of £7,273.50 ($8,984.07).

Monks Stock Performance

MNKS stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,116 ($13.78). The company had a trading volume of 221,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.40. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112,200.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. Monks has a twelve month low of GBX 880 ($10.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,158 ($14.30).

About Monks

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

