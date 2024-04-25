Contrasting CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) & Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) and CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and CareRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 12.03% 32.29% 20.74% CareRx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemed and CareRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.26 billion 4.12 $272.51 million $17.92 34.46 CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than CareRx.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chemed and CareRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 2 0 3.00 CareRx 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chemed presently has a consensus target price of $681.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than CareRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Chemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chemed beats CareRx on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

