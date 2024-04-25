Community Bank N.A. Buys 160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Visa by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

