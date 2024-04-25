Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,691,000 after buying an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $464.78. 926,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.16 and its 200-day moving average is $444.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

