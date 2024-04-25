Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,413.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,828 shares of company stock valued at $95,846,182. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $215.71 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

